Tri-County Health Care partners with Essentia podiatrist

Podiatry services offered by Bartel include:

• Achilles tendinitis

• Bunionettes and bunions

• Diabetic foot

• Flat feet

• Hammertoes

• Plantar fasciitis

• Sever's disease

• Shin splints

• Tarsal tunnel syndrome

• Toenail disorders

• Fungal infections and warts

• Sprains, fractures and instability

• Tendon injuries

• Arthritis

• Deformities

Bartel earned a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa. She completed a podiatric residency at the Gundersen Medical Foundation in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

To learn more about podiatry services at Tri-County, call (218) 631-3510 or visit TCHC.org.