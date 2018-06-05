Search
    Tri-County Health Care partners with Essentia podiatrist

    By none Today at 8:37 a.m.
    Through a partnership between Essentia Health and Tri-County Health Care, Annette Bartel, D.P.M., will provide outreach through Tri-County’s specialty services starting Thursday, June 7. Courtesy photo.

    Through a partnership between Essentia Health and Tri-County Health Care, Annette Bartel, D.P.M., will provide outreach through Tri-County's specialty services starting Thursday, June 7. She will offer treatment and diagnosis for a wide variety of foot and ankle conditions at the Wadena clinic. One of her favorite aspects of podiatry is helping her patients get back on their feet and back to doing the things they love.

    Podiatry services offered by Bartel include:

    • Achilles tendinitis

    • Bunionettes and bunions

    • Diabetic foot

    • Flat feet

    • Hammertoes

    • Plantar fasciitis

    • Sever's disease

    • Shin splints

    • Tarsal tunnel syndrome

    • Toenail disorders

    • Fungal infections and warts

    • Sprains, fractures and instability

    • Tendon injuries

    • Arthritis

    • Deformities

    Bartel earned a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa. She completed a podiatric residency at the Gundersen Medical Foundation in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

    To learn more about podiatry services at Tri-County, call (218) 631-3510 or visit TCHC.org.

