2 advanced practice providers join TCHC rural clinics

Lindenfelser worked as a patient care assistant for eight years and then as a certified nursing assistant at a long-term care/acute rehab facility. After obtaining her registered nurse (RN) license, she also worked in orthopedics at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Upon starting graduate school, she worked for Mayo Clinic Health System as a triage RN. She is board certified as a family nurse practitioner with the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Lindenfelser and her boyfriend of eight years have a yellow Labrador named Lux and Gypsy Vanner horse named Manny. They have five young nephews whom they love to spoil.

"Rural health is my passion," she said of why she chose Tri-County. "I desire to work in an environment where patient-provider relationship is a key element in patient care."

Oshinsky began his health care career more than 17 years ago, primarily working as an emergency room staff registered nurse for Henry Ford Hospital. Thanks to his experiences at the hospital's Level I Trauma Center, which serves more than 100,000 patients per year, he is equipped to serve a diverse patient population. Oshinsky also worked at an outpatient internal medicine clinic and performed in-home health risk assessments. He is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Nurse Credentialing Center.

A native of Warren, Mich., Oshinsky and his wife, Cassie, have a daughter named Sophia and a Doberman named Isaac.

"I chose TCHC because I will have the privilege to work with and be mentored by a group of highly skilled health care professionals that value teamwork and who are truly committed to transforming lives through health and wellness in the communities they serve," he said.

To make an appointment or for more information, call Tri-County's Bertha clinic at (218) 924-2250, Sebeka clinic at (218) 837-5333 or Verndale clinic at (218) 445-5990.