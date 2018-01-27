TCHC's February Festival of Health slated for Feb. 3

This free event offers more than 65 exhibits by local businesses and organizations. Each booth provides hands-on learning and community health, wellness and safety information for all ages. Free health screenings include blood pressure checks, vision screenings and blood glucose tests.

A cold lunch that includes a sandwich, chips, milk and cookies will be served from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the cafeteria for a nominal fee.

Throughout the day, free entertainment and demonstrations will take place. They will include dance performances and taekwondo demonstrations featuring local students, free chair massages by M State students, free face paintings by Beth Kern and free caricatures by Doug Curtis. New this year is light stretching/yoga led by Prenatal Yoga Instructor Pam Doebbeling, with an introduction by Certified Nurse Midwife Dawn Dahlgren-Roemmich.

February Festival of Health is sponsored by Tri-County Health Care, Tri-County Health Care Foundation and M State Wadena.