TCHC recognized nationally for promoting organ donation

Tri-County conducted awareness and registry campaigns to educate staff, patients, visitors and community members about the critical need for organ, eye and tissue donors and, by doing so, increased the number of potential donors on the state's donor registry. The hospital earned points for each activity implemented between October 2016 and April 2017 and was awarded platinum recognition through the HRSA Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Campaign, the highest level of recognition. Tri-County was one of only eight hospitals in the state of Minnesota to receive the platinum award.

"Our hospital and community have been touched by donations in many ways. We live and work with transplant recipients and donor families who inspire our mission. We are honored to be able to join in the effort to save lives and give hope though donation," said Lois Miller, RN, Tri-County organ/tissue donation program lead. "We are in the process of building a Garden of Hope to honor organ and tissue donors. The garden is located on the grounds of the Wesley Hospital building, and a dedication ceremony is being planned for April."

This national campaign is a special effort of HRSA's Workplace Partnership for Life to mobilize the nation's hospitals to increase the number of people in the country who are registered organ, eye and tissue donors and, ultimately, the number of organs available for transplant.