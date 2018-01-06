TCHC hires new vice president of patient care services

Harff received a Bachelor of Nursing from the University of Minnesota; a Master of Business Administration from Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota; and a Juris Doctor from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul. She is an American College of Healthcare Executives fellow and is a past member of the Minnesota Hospital Association Board.

Harff has worked at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, Trinity Health System, in Mason City, Iowa, as vice president of network development since 2013. Other past experiences include chief executive officer at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska; chief executive officer at Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls; and quality resource director and chief operations officer at Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital District in Monticello.

Harff attributes her desire to join Tri-County Health Care to the organization's vision of delivering consistent, patient-centered experiences that achieve optimal health for every individual. "I was extremely impressed that the organization as a whole is working together to treat acute health care events or chronic health conditions and to maintain the health of its communities," she said.

Harff and her husband, Rick, have three adult children. In her free time, she enjoys gardening with her mother, spending time with her family, reading and being on the water. Because of her love of swimming, she is excited to be near resources such as the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center.