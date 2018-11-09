McGrane is DAC employee of the year

Staff from each agency voted for an employee using seven criteria to determine who would represent each employment provider from the region.

Linda McGrane has been with the Wadena County DAC for over 22 years and has exemplified the criteria for the reward.

"Linda's compassion, hard work and commitment to our clients knows no limits, according to a press release from the DAC. "Linda will represent the Wadena County DAC on a Quality Improvement Team along with the other four DSP recipients. The Quality Improvement team will meet and discuss best practices and share what works and doesn't work with their clients with each other and their agencies."

Wadena County Developmental Achievement Center of Sebeka, Treasure Trove Thrift Store and Verndale Grocery and Treasures Too congratulate McGrane for displaying those qualities that make her outstanding in her career.