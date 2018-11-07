Operation Round Up projects awarded

The recipient organizations and their awards are as follows:

Bertha-Hewitt sixth grade, $925; Wadena County 4-H Dog Project, $500; Firefighter Suicide Awareness, $500; Womenade Helping Hearts, Inc., $500; Todd County 4-H, $1,500; Bertha Community Food Shelf, $400; Verndale Area Food Shelf, $500; Menahga Area Food Shelf, $500; Lakes Area Pregnancy Support Center, $575; Ruby's Pantry, $1,000; Verndale Public School, $600.

Funds for the Operation Round Up program come from participating Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative members who allow their monthly electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar, with the change allocated to a Community Trust Fund. The average donation is less than 50 cents a month, yet together, members raise and donate about $29,000 annually to community service projects in the two-county area.

Since the program's inception in 2002, Todd-Wadena members have raised and donated more than $500,000 for more than 675 local community projects.

Todd-Wadena's Operation Round Up grant applications are reviewed and recipients selected three times a year by a seven-member volunteer Community Trust board. The next application deadline is January 15.

Local, nonprofit community service groups may apply for Operation Round Up grants by stopping by or calling the cooperative office at 800-321-8932 or by downloading a copy of the application form and guidelines from the Todd-Wadena website, www.toddwadena.coop and clicking the 'Our Community' tab.