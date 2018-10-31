Physician joins Tri-County Health Care

Chessor hails from Liberia, West Africa, and was raised in St. Paul. She graduated from Xavier University in New Orleans, La., and then attended medical school at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. She completed her residency at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

In coming to Tri-County Health Care, she was touched by the welcoming atmosphere of the organization and hopes to bring a new, unique energy while delivering high-quality care.

She is married with four children, and they enjoy staying active and being outdoors. She also enjoys shopping, reading, traveling and keeping fit.

For more information or to make an appointment with Chessor, call 218-631-3510 or visit TCHC.org.