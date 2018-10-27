Hubbard Radio applies for FM translator station in Wadena

HBI Radio Brainerd/Wadena, LLC filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission Oct. 5, 2018, for a new FM translator station to serve Wadena. The application seeks authority to operate the new FM translator station on Channel 269 with a maximum effective radiated power of 0.25 kW from a transmitter site located at 46-22-12 North Latitude, 95-9-14 West Longitude. The new FM translator station proposes to rebroadcast KWAD(AM), which serves Wadena on 920 kHz.