"They're not just a little excited," Walz said. Many have told him how excited they are about the return of a grocery store to the south side of the tracks.

The announcement came as crews began demolishing the interior of the old business on Monday, Aug. 13. Loads and loads of old metal bracing, sheetrock and other debris were being tossed from the entrances Wednesday.

Walz said Super One was in that location about eight or nine years ago. In fact, it was almost nine years to the day that the former Super One site closed its doors and moved to the site formerly known as The Grocery Store by Mason Brothers. At that time it was a way for two grocery stores to come together as one following the opening of Walmart in Wadena. The move allowed Super One to get into a newer, larger facility. But, nine years later, Walz said the Miner family, who owns the Super One chain of grocery stores, decided to make an investment in Wadena by moving forward with this new store. That tells Walz that the family wants to stay in Wadena and wants to invest in the community.

That has employees and residents very excited. It has Walz excited about what the site might look like.

"One thing our company is known for, when they do something, they do it right," Walz said. "We had a really good run here and good customers and we're certainly hoping to take them all with us," Walz said. He noted that the desire from residents to have a grocery store on the southside of the tracks has never really gone away. He believes the return to that site should be a help for added foot traffic to other surrounding businesses as was the case years ago.

What will become of the current Super One site. Calls to the Miner's corporate office were not immediately returned. Walz said the head of operations would have more details about timelines and what changes may be coming to the properties

Miner's Inc., founded in 1943, is a family-owned business operating 30 grocery store locations spanning from Baxter, MN to Marquette, MI. They operate 28 Super One Foods stores, one Woodland Marketplace Foods and one County Market Store. The company also operates a warehouse facility in Duluth and its own trucking fleet. In addition, it operates eight Super One Liquor Stores and one County Market Liquor Store.