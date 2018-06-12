Young business owner reopens The Station in Deer Creek

Astles, a 2016 WDC graduate, recently took over ownership of The Station in Deer Creek from previous owner Cole Zeise. The Station is a gas station and convenience store located at the intersection of County Roads 50 and 106 (Main Ave. and 1st Street). Astles said she took over The Station May 1, but reopened the business May 19 after taking inventory of all involved in the business.

Prior to being the owner/operator, she worked as an employee of Zeise's at The Station, selling gasoline, coffee, snacks and offering conversation to the many farmers before heading to work and folks heading to the lakes.

"I was born and raised in Deer Creek," Astles said. And it's the hometown crowd that keeps the place busy, with crowds of locals gathering there each morning. She names most by the first name as they come in to catch up and get something to keep them on the go.

"I just think it's so important for a small town to have a place for people to gather," Astles said. "Everyone wants to talk."

Now folks have been gathering for lunch as well with the addition of a frier that offers a selection of hot fried lunch items. Astles said she is thinking about additional baked goods and possibly live bait that she could offer for sale.

The Astles name comes up alot around Deer Creek, whether it's the trucking business, construction business or the farm. You can catch up on any of those and more, with a stop there soon. Hours at The Station are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Friday; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.