TCHC Foundation awards six scholarships

• Jennifer Stifter of Aitkin, formerly Menahga, is the 2017 Auxiliary Scholarship recipient. She is pursuing a pharmacy degree at North Dakota State University in Fargo, N. D.

Five students received a $2,500 Davis Family Scholarship. This scholarship was created by Gary and Brenda Davis to assist students in all levels of nursing to give back to the community, inspire others to pay it forward and encourage qualified individuals to pursue a healthcare career in nursing. Recipients include:

• Milissia Isola of Wadena, registered nurse degree at M State Wadena.

• Autumn Jahnke of Wadena, registered nurse degree at M State Wadena.

• Magaen Kveton of Wadena, registered nurse degree at M State Wadena.

• Leah Weber of Henning, Bachelor of Science in Nursing at North Dakota State University.

• Molly Christensen of Battle Lake, Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Concordia College, Moorhead.

For more information about scholarships offered by the Foundation, visit TCHC.org/foundation.