RDW was founded in 1955 by Russ Davis with his son Gary joining the produce delivery company two years later. This one truck enterprise has grown to a vertically integrated business with a large fleet and multiple locations. They currently have five distribution centers across the Midwest with the warehouse in Wadena being the original. The warehouse in Jamestown, N.D., was added in April of 1996 and services much of North and South Dakota. RDW acquired North Country Produce in 2002 and relocated from St. Paul to a larger distribution center in Inver Grove Heights a year later.

In 2006 RDW added a fourth distribution center in Merrill, Wisc., to better service partners in Eastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. RDW acquired La Crosse Produce in 2007 and later built a new distribution facility located off of I90 near the Minnesota and Wisconsin borders. The processing facility was added in 2010 in Eagan and the launch of its own custom line of fresh cut fruits and vegetables, Crazy Fresh Produce.

They also have a division in Wood Lake which consist of two entities, one being the trucking firm of Black Jack Express and the other being a freight brokering company called Palms to Plains. In 2005, RDW acquired a diesel repair operation in Wadena to service a fleet that has grown to well over 100 tractors, numerous dock trucks, and a large assortment of vans and automobiles.

The company is owned by the over 600 employees who work at RDW.

Russ Davis Wholesale works diligently to provide retail partners the best service possible and their commitment and support of the MGA is significant, the press release stated. This exemplifies why they were honored with the 2018 Outstanding Vendor Award.