    Wadena State Bank and customers make donation to food shelf

    By none Today at 1:09 p.m.
    Presenting the two checks are: Kip Browne, Jeff Browne and Ryan Browne of Wadena State Bank. Cash donation was accepted by MaryAnn Hagen, Director of the Wadena Area Food Shelf. Courtesy photo.

    Each year during the holidays, Wadena State Bank offers a "skip-a-payment" program to their consumer loan customers. WSB loan customers may skip a loan payment; the fee for doing so is $25. This year Wadena State Bank offered to donate the customer fee as well as "match" the total amount collected; all proceeds would then be given to the Wadena Area Food Shelf. The Wadena State Bank customer contribution was $675 to which Wadena State Bank matched their donation; raising a total amount of $1,350.

