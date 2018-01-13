Wadena State Bank and customers make donation to food shelf

Each year during the holidays, Wadena State Bank offers a "skip-a-payment" program to their consumer loan customers. WSB loan customers may skip a loan payment; the fee for doing so is $25. This year Wadena State Bank offered to donate the customer fee as well as "match" the total amount collected; all proceeds would then be given to the Wadena Area Food Shelf. The Wadena State Bank customer contribution was $675 to which Wadena State Bank matched their donation; raising a total amount of $1,350.