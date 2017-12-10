Grimes joins TCHC Ottertail Clinic

Grimes attended medical school at St. Louis University and completed her residency at St. Louis University Family Medicine Residency in Belleville, Illinois. She is board certified with the American Board of Family Medicine.

A native of Bismarck, North Dakota, Grimes previously worked at Duke Primary Care in North Caroline and then Sanford Health — New York Mills Clinic. She and her husband, Matt, have three children and reside in Ottertail. She chose Tri-County Health Care because it offers a smaller, close-knit hospital environment that has strong ties to the communities it serves.

For more information or to make an appointment, call Ottertail Clinic at (218) 367-6262 or visit TCHC.org.