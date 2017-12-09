TCHC seeks new name for prenatal/OB program

The new name should represent Tri-County's valued mothers and babies, as well as the holistic approach of the program. The new name should also complement the tagline "Families start here" and should incorporate Tri into the name to stay consistent with other Tri-County programs (e.g. Tri Aquatics, Tri Rehab Services).

The contest is open to the public starting Wednesday, Dec. 6, and will end on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 5 p.m.

To enter the contest, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/OBnamingcontest. Only names submitted through the survey will be accepted. Contest entrants may suggest as many names as they like.

The winner will be selected on Friday, Dec. 29, and the new name will be unveiled in January. The individual who submits the chosen name will receive a $50 Caring Heart Boutique gift card.

For more information about Tri-County's current prenatal/obstetrics offerings, visit TCHC.org.