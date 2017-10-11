Two providers join Verndale Clinic

Schmitt spent much of his career at Tri-County, providing family care in the Henning and Ottertail clinics. With a family-oriented mindset, Schmitt strives to make a connection with each patient, from the youngest to the oldest. He attended medical school at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis and is board certified in family practice.

Schmitt is currently accepting appointments.

Oshinsky began his healthcare career more than 17 years ago in order to help patients achieve their optimal state of health. He currently works for Henry Ford Health System's Emergency Department Level I Trauma Center in Detroit, Michigan, and also performs in-home health risk assessments for Complex Care Solutions. He attended medical school at the University of Detroit Mercy and is board certified by the American Nurse Credentialing Center.

Oshinsky is slated to join the team on Dec. 20.

To make an appointment, call (218) 445-5990.