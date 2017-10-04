Tri-County Health Care CEO descend for diabetes

Beiswenger agreed to make the descent if Tri-County employees could raise at least $1,000 for the American Diabetes Association. Employees accepted the challenge, dubbing their mission "Toss the Boss," and raised a total of $1,216 by hosting Jeans Day, Penny Wars and Get Fit Don't Sit Day.

Many of Beiswenger's family members gathered at the base of the building to cheer him on. When asked how his grandfather would handle the event, Beiswenger's young grandson Conner predicted that he would probably be "a little bit scared."

Once he made it to the ground, Beiswenger declared that the experience was exhilarating. "It was a little scary, those first couple steps, but it was safe, a great event and I'm looking forward to doing it again next year," he said.

To see a full video of Beiswenger's descent, visit Tri-County's Facebook page.