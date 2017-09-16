TCHC Foundation donates AED funds to police department

An AED is a portable device that delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart, according to the American Heart Association. Using a built-in computer and audible prompts to guide the user, the AED monitors a victim's heart rhythm and determines when a shock is needed. The shock can interrupt an irregular heartbeat and allow it to resume a normal rhythm following sudden cardiac arrest.

"AEDs are one of the most important tools that we have in our police cars, and it's great that we can work with Tri-County Health Care and their ambulance service when we're out at a scene," Police Chief Naomi Plautz said. "We are highly appreciative of this donation and look forward to continuing our working relationship with the Foundation, the hospital and the ambulance service."

The AEDs purchased for the police department are the same brand and model as the AEDs used in Tri-County's ambulances. This allows for easier collaboration between medical personnel and law enforcement at the scene of a medical emergency.

"It's great to see what local dollars can do to provide a safety net for our communities," said Ryan Damlo, Foundation executive director. "We are happy to partner with the Wadena Police Department and others to deliver life-saving technology for our communities."

For more information about the Foundation or how donations impact local communities, contact Damlo at (218) 632-8148 or ryan.damlo@tchc.org.