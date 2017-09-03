Henning Clinic ranked one of top 15 performers in state

Tri-County Health Care's Henning Clinic was ranked in the top 15 performers in the state for courteous and helpful office staff and was ranked as above average in care coordination and access to care.

"We have exceptional staff that make every effort to provide a comfortable and enjoyable atmosphere and experience for our patients," said Dylan Folkestad, M.D., a family medicine physician at Henning Clinic. "They are dedicated to the health and well-being of not just our patients but the entire community."

Results were gathered from more than 180,000 patient-completed surveys on experience of care. Twenty-nine percent of the patients surveyed responded.

"Here in Henning, our philosophy is to treat patients the way we would want to be treated," said Amy Severson, nurse practitioner at the clinic. "This means greeting them with a smile and knowing them by name, returning phone calls promptly and taking our time with each patient we see. It's like a big family here."

"These results are a testament to all the hard work that our staff and providers do at Henning Clinic," said Jose Alba, director of ambulatory services. "I'm proud of what they've achieved in patient care and look forward to seeing them continue to expand upon that."

MN Community Measurement is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health by publicly reporting health care information. This is the third time it has conducted the Patient Experience of Care Survey.