This year, Knute Nelson celebrates by offering an open house at their office location of 315 Jefferson Street South, Wadena. They welcome you to celebrate National Senior Citizens Day by enjoying free offerings such as cookies and lemonade, an opportunity to have a blood pressure check and to meet the team.

Knute Nelson will host their open house from 10 a.m. to noon. on Monday, Aug. 21. The public is invited to attend the and enjoy free offerings.

“We strive each day to enrich the lives of everyone we serve,” says Samantha Beckman, Vice President of Marketing. “It is an honor to celebrate national observances such as this to thank everyone in the communities we serve for your support in developing programs and services to enhance the quality of living for older adults.”

Knute Nelson, a 501c3 non-profit, faith-based corporation, is an innovative leader in senior housing and health care that offers a full family of services to the central Minnesota region. For information on Knute Nelson visit www.knutenelson.org or call (320) 763-6653.