Jason Ziegler, Minnesota Land Specialist of Frazee, Minnesota, was presented with the award for the most transactions in the company for 2016.

Ziegler has access to the best industry knowledge, network of fellow land professionals, and resources to help serve his clients' best interests. Ziegler prides himself on helping landowners meet their goals and helping aspiring landowners realize their dreams.

Dan Perez, Whitetail Properties CEO said, "The testimonials on his agent page speaks highly of Ziegler and the relationships he has with his clients during the buying and selling process and they live on long after the sale is complete. His knowledge and passion for selling land in Minnesota is an elite status all his own."

In the past two years Ziegler has had land sales of $24 million, sold 9000 acres, totaling 91 properties sold. Jason Ziegler specializes in selling hunting, ranch, farm and timber properties in West Central Minnesota.

About Whitetail Properties Real Estate

Founded in 2007, Whitetail Properties Real Estate has exploded into North America's top place to buy and sell recreational hunting, ranch, farm and timber land.

This fact was cemented in 2016 with more than $735 million in sales company wide and being named one of "America's Best Brokerages" by The Land Report.

Whitetail Properties has expanded operations into 23 states and counting, enlisting a staff of hard working, knowledgeable and passionate Land Specialists.

The team currently averages a farm sold every day throughout the year. Whitetail Properties reaches more than 31 million households with Whitetail Properties TV, an award—winning show on The Sportsman Channel that showcases the benefits of owning recreational real estate.

To browse prime hunting, ranch, farm and timber land currently for sale or to contact a Whitetail Properties Land Specialist, visit www.WhitetailProperties.com.

For additional information contact: Jason Ziegler, Whitetail Properties Land Specialist at 701-367-2376 or email him at jason.ziegler@whitetailproperties.com