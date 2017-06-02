Tri-County Health Care Auxiliary elects new leaders

The new leaders are Karen Crandall and Carol Heltemes. Outgoing leadership includes Joyce Jampsa, president, and Nellie Wegscheid, vice president.

Tri-County Health Care Auxiliary consists of women and men who are interested in supporting the community's health care system through service and fundraising. It focuses on community health education and supporting that through fundraisers, such as the annual Holiday Auction. Proceeds from its fundraisers benefit patients of Tri-County Health Care through the Wish List Grant program in the areas of patient comfort, patient education and technology.