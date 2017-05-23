The deal was simple. If Tri-County employees could raise more than $1,000 for the diabetes association's Descend for Diabetes campaign, Beiswenger would agree to climb down the more than 20 stories to the ground. Dubbing their mission "Toss the Boss," employees set out to meet this goal by hosting Jeans Day, Penny Wars and Get Fit Don't Sit Day, and they succeeded.

On Jeans Day, April 21, employees made donations to wear jeans for the day. Penny Wars pitted co-worker against co-worker in a clash of coins, where each penny donated to a team's jar equaled one point and sabotage was encouraged, as all other forms of currency counted as negative points. Get Fit Don't Sit Day on May 3 allowed employees to participate in yoga, dance and a community walk in exchange for freewill donations.

"I am very proud of the TCHC family for supporting this great cause of the American Diabetes Association and happy that I get to be part of it," Beiswenger said. "I have no reservations about the event, as I know it will be safely done, but I do expect that the first step off of a tall building will be not only exhilarating but also frightening."

According to the American Diabetes Association, nearly 29 million Americans battle diabetes, and someone new is diagnosed every 23 seconds. Diabetes also causes more deaths each year than breast cancer and AIDS combined. Descend for Diabetes fights against this disease by raising money for research, education and advocacy.

For more information about Tri-County's Toss the Boss mission, visit main.diabetes.org/goto/tchctossboss.