West Central Telephone membership elects two new directors

Controller Jennifer Grewe reviewed the financial statements. General Manager Chad Bullock discussed the cooperative's growth through expansion of their fiber optic network into neighboring rural areas. He also discussed the importance of relationships with state and federal legislatures and strategic partnerships and introduced Brent Christensen, CEO of the Minnesota Telecom Alliance. Christensen gave his perspective of our industry under the new administration, and addressed regulatory reform, fighting rising TV costs and the status of the state's broadband deployment program. The cooperative announced that $346,000 in capital credits will be paid out to members with checks being sent at the end of this month.

Harvey Aho was elected by members to represent the Wolf Lake exchange. Dale Schmith won over incumbent Naomi Moyer to represent the Verndale exchange.

Sebeka High School students Jessica Benson, Nickolas Johnson and Kaitlyn Huhta provided music for members before the meeting and during the meal served after the meeting was adjourned.

The night's big prize winners included David Fjeldheim who won a year of local telephone service, Raymond Hendrickson who won a gas grill, Brad Lehmkuhl who won a Lyric thermostat, Donald Toppari who won an Optex Wireless Driveway Announcer and Sam Seaton who won a Roku Premier device. Other prizes included cash, Twins tickets, tools, flower baskets, gift certificates from area merchants and more.