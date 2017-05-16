Redig joins Tri-County Health Care as emergency specialist

Redig attended Augsburg College and then went to medical school at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She completed her residency at Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners in Grand Rapids, Mich. Previously, Redig worked for four years at Essentia St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes.

Each day in emergency medicine brings new challenges, which is one of the reasons Redig chose it as her specialty. She also loves having the opportunity to help patients and their families in their time of greatest need.

A native of Staples, Redig currently resides in Perham with her husband, Dan, and nine-month-old twins. When not at work, she enjoys raising her twins and watching them reach milestones as they grow, as well as spending time with family and friends at the lake in the summer.