Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative holds 77th Annual Meeting

In the board of director elections, Nominating Committee Chair, Jerry Miller, announced that incumbents Dale Adams, Norm Krause and Gene Kern were re-elected. An organizational meeting held immediately after the Annual Meeting, resulted in the following officers being re-elected: Mike Thorson, Chair; Dale Adams, Vice Chair; Gene Kern, Treasurer; and Marie Katterhagen Secretary.

Thorson spoke to the members in his chairman's message about the changes occurring within the electric industry and the importance of belonging to the different associations which aid our utility. Ashley Smith, a senior at Staples-Motley High School, gave a presentation on her youth tour trip to Washington D.C. provided by TWEC. She thanked members for her trip. That was followed by a presentation from Great River Energy Vice President and General Counsel, Eric Olsen, who spoke on the present state and future of Great River Energy. He presented a $1,000 check to be donated from Great River Energy to the cooperative's Operation Round Up program, which benefits local organizations.

Lisa Graba-Meech reported on the cooperative's stable financial status, and Robin Doege, Todd-Wadena President/CEO, reported on the cooperative's vision, mission and cooperative strategies. Doege also provided updates on several important TWEC initiatives.

Following the meeting, members and guests were treated to a meal catered by Maasconi's in Wadena. Twenty-three members left with door prizes.

Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative is a rural electrical cooperative based in Wadena, providing approximately 8,800 services to nearly 7,000 members throughout Todd and Wadena counties.