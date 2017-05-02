Schoon announced Minnesota FFA Star in AgriBusiness

Schoon's supervised agricultural experience (SAE) is working as a construction foreman for Kevin Kocurek. Currently, he is helping build a multi-million dollar project, which he's been working on for over a year and a half. On the job, Schoon has learned a variety of trades, everything from carpentry and electrical to roofing and setting rafters.

"Since day one of working on the house, pouring the footings, I have taken great pride in my work," said Schoon. "This job has taught me many things. The biggest accomplishment is looking at the work I have done and seeing how the hard work has payed off."

Schoon credits his SAE to helping him decide on a career path. He will graduate in May 2017 and plans to study heavy equipment operating and maintenance at Central Lakes College in Staples.

In a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program, students apply what they are learning in the classroom. A student designs a program to gain hands-on experience and develop skills in agricultural career areas that interest them. Students are supervised by agricultural education teachers in cooperation with parents, employers and other adults who assist them in the development and achievement of their educational and career goals. The Menahga FFA chapter is led by agricultural education teacher and advisor Maria Ness.

Each year, 16 state finalists — four in each category — vie for the association's top awards: Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness, Star in Production Placement and Star in Agriscience. These awards honor students who have developed outstanding agricultural skills through their SAE and earned the state degree. The Minnesota FFA Degree recognition programs are sponsored by AgStar Financial Services as a special project of the Minnesota FFA Foundation.