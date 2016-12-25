Highlights from the evening included:

• 55 live auction Items

• 22 silent auction Items

• 62 people attended

• A record $11,150 was raised

All funds raised from the auction are used to fulfil the Auxiliary Wish List grants. TCHC departments are able to fill out an application that would benefit patients in the areas of patient comfort, patient education and technology. In the past dollars have been used to purchase education technology, videos, blanket warmers, toys and/or books for waiting areas.

Tri-County Health Care Auxiliary consists of women and men who are interested in supporting our community's health care system through service and fundraising. Meetings are every third Monday at noon from September-April at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Joyce Jampsa is currently the Auxiliary President. If you're interested in joining, or learning more, contact Auxiliary@tchc.org.