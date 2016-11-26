Wadena Insurance opens in downtown Wadena

Daniel Strong, Owner/President of Strong Insurance Services, Inc., said there was a need for additional insurance services in Wadena. The Wadena location joins RG Insurance in Baxter, Benes Insurance in Duluth and Nisswa Insurance in Nisswa.

It is a full service agency that can help customers with Medicare, health, life, home, auto, business and commercial insurance. It is also a MNsure Broker Enrollment Center.

Jean Faber, who has years of experience working in the insurance field, will be the primary agent in Wadena. She is fully licensed to work in all areas of insurance. She is currently working with a number of people on Medicare, health, group and MNSure enrollment.

Alisa Sandin will work as an agent for Medicare, health, group and life.

There are other agents from Baxter and Nisswa who be working out of the Wadena office as well.

"Having several locations in the area allows us to offer the best service to our customers," Faber said.

They strive to work with their clients to figure out a good time to meet and can even schedule phone appointments.

"We can get people set up over a lunch break sometimes," Sandin said.

MNSure open enrollment has already started and some of the insurance companies are limiting the number of enrollees this year, Faber said. She recommends that people schedule an appointment sooner than later if they are looking to sign up for health insurance during this enrollment period. Open enrollment runs through Jan. 31.

Faber and Sandin have been working with a lot more small business owners on health insurance and have been finding a lot of great policies, they said.

There are more options in those areas than before, Faber said.

To schedule an appointment, call (218) 430-0400.