Three new providers have joined Tri-County Health Care
Amadin Osayomore, MD, specializes in family medicine at Tri-County Health Care. He is board certified in the American Board of Family Medicine. He attended undergraduate medical school at College of Medicine, University of Benin and had his residency at Cook County, Loyola University Medical Center.
Dennis Faith, MD, specializes in emergency medicine at Tri-County. He is board certified in AAFP - Family Medicine and has certifications for ATLS, BLS, NRP, CALS, ACLS, PALS. He attended medical school at the University of Minnesota and had his residency at University of Minnesota — St. Johns Family Medicine Program. He attended undergraduate school at Penn State Behrend.
John Chase, APRN, DC, FNP-C, specializes in family medicine at the Wadena clinic. He has board certification for APRN, FNP-C and belongs to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. He attended medical school at Logan College of Chiropractic & Herzing University and also attended Minnesota State University, Moorhead, and undergraduate school at Palm Beach College & Wayland Baptist College.