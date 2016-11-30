Three new providers have joined Tri-County Health Care

Dennis Faith, MD, specializes in emergency medicine at Tri-County. He is board certified in AAFP - Family Medicine and has certifications for ATLS, BLS, NRP, CALS, ACLS, PALS. He attended medical school at the University of Minnesota and had his residency at University of Minnesota — St. Johns Family Medicine Program. He attended undergraduate school at Penn State Behrend.

John Chase, APRN, DC, FNP-C, specializes in family medicine at the Wadena clinic. He has board certification for APRN, FNP-C and belongs to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. He attended medical school at Logan College of Chiropractic & Herzing University and also attended Minnesota State University, Moorhead, and undergraduate school at Palm Beach College & Wayland Baptist College.