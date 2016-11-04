2nd Look Family Salon & Spa adds services

"I've been here since 2010 and we mostly did hair," said Michelle Curtis.

She has 21 years of experience as a stylist between the Twin Cities and Wadena.

"I like to do fun colors and styles, along with updos," she said.

Michelle's daughter, Kendra Curtis, and Deann "Dee" Goddard also work at the salon, which has allowed for an expansion to services. Goddard does massage, body wraps, waxing and facials.

"We offer everything to give it a spa feel while still maintaining the family atmosphere," Goddard said.

Kendra Curtis also likes to do hair and enjoys braiding and updos, along with nail art and pedicures.

"I like to think each of us brings something to the table," Michelle Curtis said.

They have gotten to know their clients and have their regulars.

"It's like an extended family," Goddard said of her regular clients.

"We're like an old town beauty shop," Michelle Curtis added.

The salon always has a pot of coffee and a pot of wax ready for their clients, Goddard said.

The salon is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and open late (until 8:30 p.m.) Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. They take appointments or walk-ins.

2nd Look Family Salon & Spa will have an open house Friday, Nov. 11 from noon to 8 p.m.

"It will be fall-themed with braiding, nail art, paraffin dips and chair massages," Michelle Curtis said.

To make an appointment, call (218) 632-8600.