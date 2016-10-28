Wadena restaurant owners open restaurant in Perham

The motivation to open a Mexican restaurant in town really came from Perham people who were driving to Wadena to satisfy their cravings, according to Strand.

"There were a lot of regular customers coming from Perham to Wadena," he said, "And they kept asking us to open a Mexican restaurant in Perham."

He and Yobani opened the Wadena eatery about five years ago, when a suitable location was lacking in Perham, Strand said. When the two men heard there was an open spot in the building vacated by Pizza Ranch, they started planning.

The new restaurant will feature authentic Mexican food, "like we eat at home," Melchor said.

The idea for the taqueria, which means authentic flavor, came from watching Melchor and Angel Balcarcel cooking for themselves after the restaurant closed, Strand said.

The flavor is almost the same, Melchor said, but he uses more spice and less cheese sauce. The recipes, made on flour tortillas, incorporate more onions, cilantro rice, beans, lime and hot sauces. The food is homemade and everything is made fresh each day, he said.

Melchor has 15 years of cooking experience and will float between the kitchen and the front, he said, while Balcarcel will assist with cooking and keeping up with the dishes. Another two to three people will be hired to round out the staff, according to Strand.

As the bookkeeper for the restaurants, Strand can do his work from anywhere, he said, but he plans to be around more on the weekends to help out.

The two men met while Melchor was managing a Mexican restaurant in Fergus Falls, and Strand liked the food.

"We just hit it off," Strand said. "He has a really nice family and our kids played well together."

Melchor is thrilled to open the restaurant in Perham, he said, which has long been his goal.

"I'm really excited about the response from the people in Perham," he said. It's really nice to hear, it's encouraging. Everyone has been very friendly. We've been contacted by city people and others around town; it's very welcoming."

A "soft opening" is planned sometime in early November, Strand said, with a grand opening planned in the near future.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, though that could change, Strand said. The Wadena restaurant is closed on Tuesdays because those hours made sense in that community.

"We'll have to see what works here," he said. "Perham seems to have a lot more activity going on."