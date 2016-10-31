Mahube-Otwa announces new executive director

Kuoppala has a Master's Degree in Advocacy and Political Leadership from the University of Minnesota. She is currently the interim Executive Director at Bi-CAP serving Beltrami and Cass Counties. Prior to that, she was the Executive Director for the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless located in St. Paul. The Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless is comprised of 150 member organizations representing a wide array of constituencies and interests, including people who have experienced homelessness, direct service providers, faith groups, community activists and local units of government. During her tenure at the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless,Kuoppala was instrumental in securing funding for many statewide initiatives including the Housing Trust Fund, providing supportive services and case management for homeless individuals and families, and obtaining bonding funds for affordable housing and the homeless.

Kuoppala will join Mahube-Otwa immediately working with Pigatti to ensure a smooth transition during the next two months. Mahube-Otwa is a community action agency providing services to low income and elderly residents living in Mahnomen, Hubbard, Becker, Otter Tail and Wadena Counties. The Agency operates nine major grant programs with 155 staff and numerous contractors. The annual operating budget is approximately $18 million.

"I am delighted to welcome Liz as the new Executive Director," Pigatti said. "I have worked with Liz previously as the Executive Director of the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless and in her role as interim Executive Director at Bi-Cap. Liz will bring expertise, commitment and a passion for our work. She understands our clientele and will work hard to learn about our services and communities. She is an outstanding person and professional."

"When times were tough growing up on Minnesota's Iron Range, my family turned to the services of our local community action agency to help us toward self-sufficiency," Kuoppala said. "It is a tremendous honor to bring that personal experience and decades of work in the sector to Mahube-Otwa, an organization whose commitment to investing in the potential of low-income people has become nationally-renowned under Leah Pigatti's strong leadership. I look forward to working with the board and staff to build on Mahube-Otwa's essential work across the five-county service area."

