Lakewood breaks ground on expansion projects

The focus of the expansion projects is to better meet the growing needs of Lakewood patients and the community. With the increasing number of providers and services, comes the need for more space. Conversations about a potential expansion began in 2012, but decisions and details were finalized in 2016, with the projects slated to start in November of this year.

President and CEO Tim Rice, Board Chairs Loren Morey and Mary Theurer, and CMO Dr. John Halfen spoke to the increasing space needs, the various people and partners involved in the project planning and implementation, and the details of the project.

The details of the project include: expansions of both the main (13,835 sq. ft.) and lower (13,294 sq. ft.) levels at the Staples clinic, to include new and remodeled exam rooms, behavioral health treatment rooms, and a procedure room; addition and remodel of the hospital and emergency department (9,340 sq. ft.), to include new private treatment rooms and an in-house MRI; and an addition to the Pillager clinic (14,555 sq. ft.), to include new and remodeled exam rooms and a procedure room.

Additionally, the layout and design of the expanded and remodeled Staples clinic will work to further promote the care team concept, which helps coordinate patient care, provide better access to providers, and improve communication across the system.

Representatives from project partners such as the USDA, BWBR, and Nor-Son Construction were also present at the ceremonies. The loan for the projects came from the USDA's Rural Development program, BWBR was the project architect, and Nor-Son Construction will do the build.