Massage therapist joins Glamour Salon

Johnson was a runner in high school and he and his friends discovered massage as a way to help them heal their muscles. He decided to further his education after graduating from Sebeka High School in 2014 and completed the massage therapy program at M State - Wadena.

"Since Wadena is a sports community I'd like to help people who might have sports injuries or are sore from athletics," Johnson said.

Though he has an interest in sports massage, he also works with clients to determine the best type of massage. He does sports, deep tissue, Swedish and prenatal massage.

One of the biggest benefits of massage is stress relief, Johnson said.

"It can help with anxiety, depression and relieve stress," he said. "It can help relieve joint pain as well."

Johnson likes meeting different people and figuring out the best massage treatment for them.

"Everyone is different and is looking for something different," he said.

He plans to be in the office Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment.

He can be reached at (218) 632-4526. Glamour Salon is located at 122 Colfax Ave. SW, St #3, Wadena.