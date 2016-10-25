NJPA presents check to support regional veterans projects

Randall Veterans of Foreign Wars, Curtis-Olson Post No. 9073 will use $5,000 of the funding to move a veteran's memorial from its current location by the Randall water tower to a more visible location. Wadena County is using $15,000 to construct a veterans' park. Cass County will receive $5,000 for veteran grave upkeep and headstone repair. Likewise, Todd County will use $10,000 in funding to address gravestones and monuments in need of repair at the Grand Army of the Republic and United States Civil War grave yards. Crow Wing County will receive $15,000 to help replace a van used for disabled veterans in the central Minnesota area. Todd and Wadena counties will administer the funds for all of the projects.

NJPA City and County Solutions Manager Anna Gruber says, "The projects are a great example of collaboration from conversations happening across our region. It is inspiring to see counties thinking about how they can approach mutual concerns. We are proud to support these valuable projects."

NJPA's Innovation Funding was created to help public agencies in Region 5 fund initiatives aimed at creating collaboration and improving the region. The formula for the program promotes "outside-of-the-box" collaboration on projects that might otherwise not get off the ground.

These awards are not intended to support single individuals, organizations or communities. They are intended to support region-wide initiatives, consortiums and collaborations impacting many people and serving a greater public purpose. The projects are selected by our members and NJPA provides financial and logistical support to ensure successful regional impact. This annual funding opportunity is in its third year with $307,000 awarded in 2014, $411,933 awarded in 2015 and $350,000 awarded in 2016.