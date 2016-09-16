Paws & Prairie Animal Clinic expanding in Wadena

Paws & Prairie Animal Clinic staff includes back, from left, Dr. John Niemi, Dr. Christine Krell and front, from left, veterinary assistant Amber Schwartz, veterinary tech Shaniah Miller and office manager Heather Dunkerman. Anna Erickson/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Dr. John Niemi has joined the veterinary practice, which is becoming settled into its new location at the corner of U.S. Highway 10 and First Street Southeast in Wadena.

Niemi joins Dr. Christine Krell, who opened the veterinary practice and has served the Wadena area for many years.

With the addition of a second veterinarian, the clinic will now be open Fridays as well. New hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other additions to the clinic include an in-house X-Ray machine and the ability to do more in-house blood testing.

The clinic's primary clientele continues to be dogs and cats although they also see other small animals such as turtles, birds and ferrets. Krell also works with horses.

Other services offered include: wellness examinations, vaccinations and preventative care, soft tissue and emergency surgery, radiosurgery, small animal dentistry, equine dentistry (floating), laboratory services, ultrasonography, ECG and blood pressure, emergency care, euthanasia and cremation.

With some of the new in-house equipment, people can stay closer to home. Previously, some cases were referred to other veterinary clinics, Krell said.

Shaniah Miller is graduating from veterinary tech school this month and has joined the clinic. She previously worked as an intern.

"We're staying pretty busy," Krell said. "There's not a dull moment around here."

For more information or to make an appointment, call (218) 631-5826.