Cyber Cafe offers safe space for teens

Blu Lutze, 13, spends time playing pool at the Cyber Cafe with friends. Photo by Anna Erickson/Pioneer Journal

Grace Hinojos is one of the teen employees at Cyber Cafe in Wadena. Photo by Anna Erickson/Pioneer Journal

Logan Yglesias and Blu Lutze are some of the youth who frequent the Cyber Cafe in downtown Wadena. Photo by Anna Erickson/Pioneer Journal

Wadena's Cyber Cafe continues to promote itself as a welcoming, safe place for teens to hang out, play games and receive support from the community.

The teen center opened in 2002 with the goal of establishing a safe, chemical-free environment for Wadena teens. Thanks to grants and donations, vacant retail space in downtown Wadena was purchased. Though the life expectancy for teen centers isn't long, the Cyber has remained a fixture in the community.

Since it opened in 2002, the Cyber has grown to include a coffee shop during the day with proceeds going toward the youth part of the program. The teen center also has several fundraisers throughout the year.

Blu Lutz, 13, is a regular at the Cyber. He likes playing games with friends and just "hanging out," he said.

"I also get to hang out with Doug," he said, referring to Cyber Cafe director Doug Wolff.

Because the Cyber operates as a coffee shop and teen center, the facility has become a community hub and teens are able to interact with adults, Wolff said.

Throughout the years, the Cyber has hosted numerous community events including dances and live music performances. Annual fundraisers include the Eat, Chill, Click event each fall, a coat drive and more.

Teens are able to play video games, pool, table tennis and participate in photography and photo classes when they are offered.

Wolff said there are some misconceptions about the teen center and he encourages parents and other members of the community to stop by and chat with him if there are concerns.

"We're planning to have some teen dances this fall once school starts and we're encouraging parents to chaperone and check things out," Wolff said.

Teenagers and volunteers make up the employees at the Cyber Cafe, including Wadena-Deer Creek High School student Grace Hinojos. She started working at the Cyber this summer and enjoys the casual atmosphere.

The Cyber also goes beyond just coffee and games.

"We've started offering support groups for kids and we want to be able to give support where we can," Wolff said.

The idea for support groups came from a collaboration with WDC schools and Wellness in the Woods on a Life Live It! suicide prevention effort earlier this year.

Many WDC students have been affected by suicide in some way and it can be difficult for kids to find a place to talk about these issues.

"It's tough for a lot of kids and we want to offer hope and resources and a place to talk," he said.

"We want to break down those walls and make these kids feel comfortable sharing what they're going through."

In order to continue getting feedback from teens, Wolff said the Cyber's board of directors is hoping to start a student-led board.

"We'll be able to talk about different issues affecting different grade levels and figure out programming to fit," Wolff said.

The Cyber Cafe is located at 210 Jefferson St. S. in Wadena. The phone number is (218) 632-5700.