Lunde Auto Sales opens in Wadena

Lunde Auto Sales has opened on Highway 10 in Wadena. From left are service manager Travis Anderson, owner Mark Lunde and lube tech/detailer Joshua Anderson. Photo by Anna Erickson/Pioneer Journal

A new car dealership and service station has opened on Highway 10 west in Wadena.

Lunde Auto Sales and Castrol Quick Lube and Car Wash is located in the former Stoneman's building at 218 Ash Ave NW in Wadena.

Owner Mark Lunde, originally from Wadena, brings experience in marketing, management and finance both in the car dealership business and other areas. Most recently, he opened Central Minnesota Motors in Detroit Lakes with friend and classmate John Waln.

Lunde lives in Wadena with his wife and two children and decided the time was right to open his own business in town.

While Wadena has other car dealerships, Lunde said his goal is to offer financing options for people with bruised or no credit. Also, by partnering with Castrol Quick Lube and Car Wash, Wadena residents have another option for oil changes and tire service, Lunde said.

Lunde Auto Sales will carry used vehicles and will work with people to find the right car or truck, he said.

"With my background in finance, I'm able to help people with financing even if their credit isn't great," Lunde said.

Lunde Auto Sales is a CarFax Advantage Dealer, which means the dealership has records for each vehicle and is transparent.

The dealership will consider trades of all kinds from cars to ATVs to bicycles, Lunde said. He wants to work with people to find the best, most affordable vehicle, he added.

In addition to auto financing, Lunde will offer service financing if someone needs new rims and tires or major work done on a vehicle.

Besides Lunde, the business has two additional employees to start: service manager Travis Anderson and lube tech/detailer Joshua Anderson. Lunde hopes to hire additional full time and part time employees as the business gets rolling.

Travis Anderson said people should feel free to bring in their vehicle for a free computer diagnostic and he will help them figure out if someone is wrong with their vehicle. He has many years of experience in auto service.

The auto dealership had a soft opening in August and is planning a grand opening in September. With Lunde's experience in marketing, he has been active on social media and offering daily specials to customers online.

"We've had great support from the community already," Lunde said.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The dealership's website is www.lundeautosales.com and can also be found on Facebook.